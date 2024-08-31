North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 716,890 shares in the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 2,781,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,540. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

