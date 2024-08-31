Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.45). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.45), with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.
Northern Investors Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.
About Northern Investors
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.