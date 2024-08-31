Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 0.5%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $134.10 and last traded at $134.57. 700,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,374,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $624.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

