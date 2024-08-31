Nuformix (LON:NFX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2412456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Nuformix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20.
Nuformix Company Profile
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuformix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.