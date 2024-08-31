Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 106,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 60,053 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCDL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

