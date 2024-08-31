Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NULV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 101,713 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

