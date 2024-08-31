NYM (NYM) Price Down 4.1% This Week

NYM (NYM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market cap of $63.75 million and approximately $821,243.35 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,978,307 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 796,978,306.739853 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.08038567 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $851,840.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

