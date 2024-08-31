Oasis Network Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $376.38 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05507451 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $15,256,902.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

