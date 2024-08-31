Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.03 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $374.00 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.44 or 0.04271860 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00039004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05593778 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,569,054.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

