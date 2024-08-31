Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 31st total of 64,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 2,492,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,118. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $334.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

