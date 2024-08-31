OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $35.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

