Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.28

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.28 and traded as high as $24.79. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 6,383 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.05.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

