Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.81.

Okta Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

