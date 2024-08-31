Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.580-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Okta also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.58-2.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $78.73 on Friday. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.81.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

