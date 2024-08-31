OMC Financial Services LTD Sells 200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 1.0% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $62.13. 5,697,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,171. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $62.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.52.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

