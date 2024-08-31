Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OHI opened at $39.52 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.