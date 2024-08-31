ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $86.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $92.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

