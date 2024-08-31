Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SABS. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. Equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

