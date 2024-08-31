Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $141.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $389.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

