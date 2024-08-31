Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,980,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

