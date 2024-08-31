Ordinals (ORDI) Price Tops $27.76 on Major Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $582.98 million and approximately $94.94 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $27.76 or 0.00046910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 26.9970144 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $92,195,522.52 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

