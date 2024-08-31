Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.