Outfitter Financial LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up 3.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,877. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

