Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 702,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

