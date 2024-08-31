Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE PSX traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.31. 3,981,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.