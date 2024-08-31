Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises about 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 1,530,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,543. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

