Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.64. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

