Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $42.83. 2,964,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

