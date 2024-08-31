Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $1,743,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 259,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE OC opened at $168.73 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

