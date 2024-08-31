Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 179,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,595,000 after buying an additional 982,848 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 835,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.