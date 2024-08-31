Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $734,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 8,401,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,939. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

