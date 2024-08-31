Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.4% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,711,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,755,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,436,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.67. The company has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

