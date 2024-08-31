PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,771 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of PACCAR worth $72,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,389. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.