PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $96.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,389. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

