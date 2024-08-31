PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

