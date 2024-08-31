PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.18 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

