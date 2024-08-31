Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Up 118.9% in August

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ECOW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 11,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,774. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

