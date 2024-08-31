Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Up 73.0% in August

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CAFG opened at $25.07 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

