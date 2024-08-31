Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 0.3%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $352.78 and last traded at $351.21. Approximately 226,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,383,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.49.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.19. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.