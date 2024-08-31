Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,852. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.