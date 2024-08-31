Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PAVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 7,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

