Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ PAVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 7,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,433. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.42.
About Paranovus Entertainment Technology
