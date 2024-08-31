Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,348 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,792 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 801,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 723,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,745. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

