Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $129.22 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

