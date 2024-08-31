Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.49 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

