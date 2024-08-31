Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.