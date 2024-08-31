PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.