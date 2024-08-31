PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

PYPL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,418. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.