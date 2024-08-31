Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.40

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 95321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after buying an additional 1,628,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 324,207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $3,702,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

