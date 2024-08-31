Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 1,869 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.26. 40,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,039. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

