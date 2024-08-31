Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 5,820 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after buying an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after acquiring an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 4,303,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.